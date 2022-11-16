Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes

Airbnb is looking for more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it is rolling out a simpler process of enrolling, with online help from a “superhost.” And it’s increasing the amount of liability coverage to attract owners of nicer houses in high-cost places like California. CEO Brian Chesky says Airbnb has enough hosts for now, but it needs more because he expects leisure travel to keep growing. And, he says, a weak economy could entice more people to earn extra money by turning their homes into short-term rentals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.