AP National News
Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Business Writer

Airbnb is looking for more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals. The company said Wednesday that it is rolling out a simpler process of enrolling, with online help from a “superhost.” And it’s increasing the amount of liability coverage to attract owners of nicer houses in high-cost places like California. CEO Brian Chesky says Airbnb has enough hosts for now, but it needs more because he expects leisure travel to keep growing. And, he says, a weak economy could entice more people to earn extra money by turning their homes into short-term rentals.

