5 dead inside Phoenix home; police classify case as homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say five family members have been found dead inside a Phoenix home in what they were classifying as a homicide case. Phoenix police say two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t provide any details and their names and ages weren’t immediately released Wednesday. Police say investigators are not searching for a suspect in the deaths. A 911 call led to police, city firefighters and hazardous materials teams being dispatched to the home around 8 a.m. Wednesday about a possible gas leak. Police officers didn’t go inside the home for several hours over safety concerns but later reported finding the five bodies inside.

