Experts blame genetic mutation for Australian girls’ deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts have told an inquiry in Sydney that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them. The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes. Folbigg was found guilty in 2003 of three charges of murder and one of manslaughter. But growing numbers of scientists are convinced that recent genetic breakthroughs have created reasonable doubt of her guilt. Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which will expire in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.

