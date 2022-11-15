Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing IS families

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor and a local officials say the beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group. The deaths discovered Tuesday are the first such crime in weeks since Kurdish fighters conducted a major sweep at the al-Hol camp. Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are crowded into tents in the camp, mostly women and children. The teenage girls were found in heavily-guarded section of the camp known as the annex, where an additional 2,000 women from 57 other countries — considered the most fervent IS supporters — along with their roughly 8,000 children, are housed.

