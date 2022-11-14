Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania’s congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar has been a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter and ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and its Red Cross. Now she is the small European Union country’s first female president. She tells The Associated Press that “not a single day of my life have I said: ‘Oh God, I have to go to work.” The human rights lawyer was chosen years ago by former U.S. first lady Melania Trump to protect her interests in her native Slovenia. After Pirc Musar’s election victory on Sunday, she got a call of congratulations from Melania Trump. The 54-year-old liberal soundly beat a conservative candidate, boosting the country’s center-left government that won power in April.

