N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to boost energy and infrastructure cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of moving toward European Union membership. During a meeting Monday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to cooperate on their EU accession bids and address the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries started membership negotiations with the EU in July, in a process that is expected to take years.

