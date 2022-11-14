Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he’s doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno’s publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

