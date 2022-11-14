Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel is condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter Monday, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a claim Israel denies.