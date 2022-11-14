Illinois coroner: Driver who killed 7 on highway intoxicated

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says a woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time. McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Monday that 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.164 percent, more than twice the legal standard for intoxication. The July 31 crash on Interstate 90 in McHenry County also killed 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children. They were traveling in a Chevrolet full-size van.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.