Former Kansas detective, 3 others accused of sex trafficking

A former Kansas police detective and three other men have been charged in a federal indictment with operating a sex trafficking operation involving teenage girls in the 1990s. In a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday, former Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Roger Golubski, and Cecil Brooks, Lemark Roberson and Richard Robinson were charged with conspiracy against rights and two counts of involuntary servitude. Golubski was already facing separate charges alleging that he preyed on Black women and girls for decades. The new indictment alleges that Brooks, Roberson and Robinson raped and beat girls and kept them at an apartment complex to provide sex to men. Golubski is accused of providing police protection for their activities and sexually assaulting the girls.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

