China, US to resume climate talks halted after Pelosi trip

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden says Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has agreed to resume crucial talks on climate between the two countries. The Chinese and U.S. leaders met Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali. China and the U.S. are the world’s worst climate polluters, making their joint consultations on cutting fossil fuel emissions vital. Xi cut off the two countries’ communications on climate in early August. The move was in reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip. Ani Dasgupta, head of the World Resources Institute, says the global community is “breathing a sigh of relief” at news that China and the U.S. will resume climate contacts.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

