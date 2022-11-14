California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot to death in their Fresno home in September out of jealousy and sibling rivalry. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales were each charged with two counts of murder and a special circumstance of multiple murders in the killings of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her baby, Celine. It wasn’t immediately known if Solorio-Rivera and Arroyo-Morales have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

