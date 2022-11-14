Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified on Nov. 5 that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island. Authorities recovered the remains Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office says the location corresponds to where a diver went missing in November 2020. Coroner’s detectives will use fast DNA testing to determine whether the remains are those of 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme, who failed to surface while diving for lobster.

