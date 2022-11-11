Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become mayor of Los Angeles. The billionaire Caruso had been leading by less than a point, but returns released Friday showed Bass gaining the edge as counting continued, also by less than a point. The outcome was not expected to be settled until at least next week. Voters in the nation’s second most populous city had a stark choice. Caruso promises a swing to the political right and wants to expand the police department, while the progressive congresswoman could become the first Black woman to hold the job.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.