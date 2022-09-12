U.S. support to go for mental health crisis teams in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced financial support for expansion of mobile mental-health crisis intervention units in Oregon, the first state to receive the aid. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said prioritizing behavioral health treatment by putting crisis care in reach for more Americans is critical, in Oregon and beyond. He encouraged all states to take advantage of this opportunity. The new Medicaid-supported plan will allow Oregon to provide community-based stabilization services to individuals experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises throughout the state.

