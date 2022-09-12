Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A neuropsychologist says Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suffered brain damage when his birth mother drank during pregnancy. Paul Connor testified Monday that people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder often have problems with hyperactivity, outbursts, motor control and socializing from a young age. Teachers and friends have previously testified Cruz had all of those problems. He said Cruz had slightly below normal intelligence, which is typical for those with fetal alcohol problems. The 23-year-old Cruz had pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. His trial is only to determine whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole,

