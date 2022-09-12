Official: Toronto cop shot dead, suspect in custody

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have arrested a man after a Toronto police officer was shot dead and two others were injured. Police earlier issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter in and around Toronto. An official familiar with the details confirmed the officer was killed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Police issued the emergency alert after two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario, Monday afternoon. Police earlier said they were looking for a stolen Black Jeep Cherokee and the suspect dressed in black with a construction vest.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.