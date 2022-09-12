Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted 32-year-old Aaron Broussard of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson told Broussard at sentencing Monday that his “disregard for human life is terrifying.” His attorney had sought a 20-year sentence.

