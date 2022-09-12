Loss of unifying queen could fray the bonds of fractious UK

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been likened to the invisible glue holding the United Kingdom together. Some think the reign of King Charles III will see those bonds come unstuck, giving new momentum to Scotland’s push for independence. But the fact the queen died at Balmoral Castle has made Scotland the focus of commemorations watched around the world in the first days after her death. That has served as a reminder of the monarchy’s deep ties to Scotland, and could provide a boost for the union. Charles has moved quickly to stress that he will be a monarch for the whole of the U.K., undertaking a national tour during his first days on the throne.

