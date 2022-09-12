Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the Republican vote during the general election, when ranked choice voting will be used. Buzz Kelley said Democrat Mary Peltola was able to win a special election for the state’s House seat when Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich divided the vote. He said he didn’t want that to happen again, so he’s dropping his bid and backing Kelly Tshibaka. The other two candidates in the race are incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who had the most votes in the primary, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.