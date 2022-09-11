Palestinian man left beaten, bloodied by Israeli police

JERUSALEM (AP) — An amateur video shows a Palestinian man lying face down, bloody and unconscious, as an Israeli policeman kneels on his neck. The man in the video said Sunday that he was beaten and detained by Israeli forces without provocation last Thursday as he headed to Jerusalem’s chief Muslim shrine. Yousef Adi, 36, says he suffered a broken nose and required four stitches on his forehead after the beating nearby the Al Aqsa mosque. It was the latest in a series of violent attacks by Israeli police against Palestinians. Israeli police say the video distorts the facts and they had used “reasonable force.”

