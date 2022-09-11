Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service called it an unexpected “one-hit wonder” lightning strike that came from a small storm cell. Meteorologist Tyler Kranz said no more lightning was expected. The boom at 2:13 p.m. led to social media posts questioning whether it was thunder or possibly a meteorite. Kranz said a lightning detector registered a single strike of lightning at the same time the thunder was reported. He said it was a positive-charged, cloud-to-ground flash with a strong current, causing the unexpected boom.

