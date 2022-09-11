Greek leader says armed conflict with Turkey won’t happen

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he cannot imagine that tensions with neighboring NATO ally Turkey could ever escalate into armed conflict. A recent escalation in rhetoric from Turkey has been led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Asked by The Associated Press if that could be the prelude to an armed conflict, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said no. He says “I don’t believe this will ever happen. And if, God forbid, it happened, Turkey would receive an absolutely devastating response, and I think they know it very well.” Erdogan has accused Greece of occupying supposedly demilitarized islands in the Aegean Sea and threatened action. Mitsotakis said he was still open to dialogue with Turkey and a meeting with Erdogan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.