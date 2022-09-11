‘Barbarian’ is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Sunday studio estimates say the debut film from director Zach Cregger brought in $10 million in North America to earn the No. 1 spot for Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios. Coming in a distant second with $4.4 million was “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva,” an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney. Older Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots. “Top Gun: Maverick” has now earned $705.7 million in 16 weeks and stands as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

