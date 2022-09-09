‘The Crown’ pauses production because of Queen’s death

LONDON (AP) — “The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death. A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral. The show, which has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons focused on the early years after the queen ascended to the throne and has gradually moved closer to current events. Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere later this year.

