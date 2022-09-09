Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two deputies were killed while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects are in custody. The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted that the deputies died Thursday evening “in the line of duty.” The sheriff later said two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning. Cobb County sprawls to the northwest of Atlanta and is one of the state’s more populous counties with more than 760,000 people.

