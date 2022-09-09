New this week: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Goodnight Mommy’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Little Big Town and Marcus Mumford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns with high stakes for the future of Gilead, and twin brothers go to their mother’s house for a stay but find something is off about her in the film “Goodnight Mommy.” A year after “Official Competition” premiered to raves at the Venice Film Festival, it’s finally coming to streaming service AMC+ starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. And looking for a break in your day? “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri,” with comedian-actor Sherri Shepherd, are here to oblige, with both shows debuting Monday.

