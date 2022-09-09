Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board has approved a November ballot question on whether the state should expand opportunities to vote. Friday’s approval by the Board of State Canvassers came a day after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. Supporters of Promote the Vote 2022 submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID. Republicans oppose the measures, saying they would open the door to fraud.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

