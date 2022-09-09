Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster has sunk in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel. The Danish Navy said Friday that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea have been rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries. Details were sketchy about the collision between the Helge and the Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crewmembers were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.