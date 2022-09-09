Skip to Content
Premier League games off as ‘mark of respect’ to queen

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That adds to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday. England’s top-flight clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they wanted to “pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.” The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also called off their games scheduled for the weekend.

