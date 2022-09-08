Navy says Australia not deterred by China shadowing warships

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s navy chief says the Chinese navy’s “unusual behavior” in shadowing Australian warships in the South China Sea has not deterred operations in the contested waters. Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said the “odd” Chinese tactics have not escalated in recent years, which left him “reasonably comfortable” that Australian crews are safe. Hammond was speaking to reporters ahead of a multination naval drill starting from Darwin on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. His comments on operations in the South China Sea follow an Australian Defense Department complaint that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft in February, endangering the crew.

