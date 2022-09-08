Skip to Content
Former Atlanta official gets 14 years in corruption case

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones told Mitzi Bickers that the evidence showed that she was involved in “a deliberate, calculated plan to cheat” the taxpayers of Atlanta over a number of years. In addition to the prison time, he ordered Bickers to pay nearly $3 million in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release once she’s out.

