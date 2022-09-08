Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposed ban on all abortions in South Carolina hangs in the balance as Republicans in the South Carolina Senate can’t agree on whether exceptions for rape or incest should be included in the bill. A final vote was looming in the Senate on Thursday after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed Wednesday — one to allow abortions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest up to six weeks after conception and another up to 20 weeks. Four Republicans — including the GOP’s three female senators – so far have said they would not vote for a blanket ban.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.