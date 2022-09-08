Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show

TORONTO (AP) — Elton John has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. John noted she led the United Kingdom through some of its greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring, He says he’s 75 and has been with her all his life. The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” The queen died Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at age 96.

