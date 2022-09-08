Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. His father says Mackey died Wednesday after battling cancer. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog champion was 52. Mackey overcame throat cancer to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod races from 2007 through 2010. He also won two Yukon Quest races across Canada and Alaska during that same time. But after the string of wins, he was beset by personal problems, health scares and drug issues that prevented him from ever again reaching the top of the sport. He said cancer was found again when he was being treated after a car accident.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.