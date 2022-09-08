California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The record-breaking heat that has pushed California’s electrical grid to the breaking point for more than a week is almost over but it’s a sign of things to come. Scientists say a warming planet will lead to hotter, longer and more wildfire-plagued heat waves. California is just the latest casualty in a year of sometimes deadly heat waves that swept from Pakistan and India to Europe, China and other areas of the U.S. As California set temperature records this week, the state’s power grid struggled to keep the lights on. The remnants of a hurricane arriving Friday in Southern California are expected to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

