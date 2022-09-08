Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations is asking an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras in a high-profile triple murder case. The request was led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press. It was filed this week in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband’s late wife. Vallow Daybell’s attorneys say news organizations abused the privilege to videotape in the courtroom by repeatedly zooming in on Vallow Daybell’s face. But the news organizations’ attorney says they acted professionally and are there to cover the case on behalf of the general public.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.