Warnock, Walker creep toward debating in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker may be getting closer to debating in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Warnock said Wednesday that he’ll participate in a debate Walker prefers if Walker agrees to another debate Warnock wants. Walker refused to participate in debates during the Republican primary race. Warnock in June challenged Walker to debates in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah. Walker instead accepted an invitation to an Oct. 14 debate hosted by a different Savannah television station. Warnock now says he’ll do that debate if Walker agrees to forgo knowing question topics in advance and commits to either the Macon or Atlanta forums.

