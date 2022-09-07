Turkey’s Erdogan pledges to bolster stability in Balkans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope a recent agreement settling a travel document dispute between Serbia and Kosovo can help further stabilize the troubled Balkans. Speaking in the Serbian capital Belgrade, Erdogan said Turkey stands ready to help rival nations in the Balkans resolve long-standing problems that still threaten regional stability. Erdogan’s stop in Belgrade Wednesday was part of a tour of the Balkans. He visited Bosnia on Tuesday and will wrap up his trip in Croatia.

