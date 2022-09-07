South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated by war, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program. It’s unclear if North Korea would accept the offer because it has already rejected the new South Korean government’s offer to provide massive aid in return for denuclearization. Seoul’s unification minister said Thursday that South Korea hopes that responsible officials of the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion. The two Koreas ban millions of people separated since the 1950-53 Korean War from visiting each other. Reunions are a fraught emotional issue and were last allowed in 2018.

