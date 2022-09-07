Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners are moving to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers by putting the question before voters. If they gather enough signatures, the law that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day wouldn’t take effect unless it’s supported by a majority of voters. It would create a Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. The coalition said Wednesday that the law will raise consumer costs, isn’t needed, and will create “a fractured economy” with different regulations for different types of restaurants.

