Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow will continue its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Speaking at an annual economic forum in the fareastern port city of Vladivostok, Putin charged Wednesday that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in eastern Ukraine after eight years of fighting there. He charged that Russia has strengthened its sovereignty in the face of Western sanctions, which he said amounted to an aggression. He scoffed at Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas, calling the idea “stupid” and saying that Russia will have enough customers in Asia.

