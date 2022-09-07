Prosecutors in Rushdie attack want delay to review evidence

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors say they need more time to review it. The suspect, Hadi Matar, appeared in a western New York courtroom Wednesday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt asked for additional time to comply with a legal requirement to turn over evidence to Matar’s lawyer. The Observer of Dunkirk reports that the judge did not immediately rule on the request. Both sides are due back next Tuesday. Matar of New Jersey is charged with rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution Aug. 12 and severely injuring Rushdie. He has pleaded not guilty.

