Playwright Ken Ludwig reworks genders of ‘Lend Me a Tenor’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Ken Ludwig isn’t a fan of seeing his old shows, no matter how successful they’ve become. It makes him feel like he’s not moving ahead. But Ludwig has lately found an ingenious way to look back and forward at the same time. He’s revisited one of his most beloved plays and flipped the characters’ genders. “Lend Me a Soprano” inverts Ludwig’s madcap screwball comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” by having women take the lead three parts, a change he initiated so that a whole new raft of comedians could shine. “Lend Me a Soprano” makes its world premiere this fall at the Alley Theatre in Houston.