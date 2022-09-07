Explainer: How did big fish in Navy bribery case get away?

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The big, jovial personality of the Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” got him favors across Asia, where he became rich by wooing U.S. Navy commanders with wild sex parties and luxury gifts. Leonard Francis would go on to become the mastermind of one of the most extensive bribery scandals in U.S. military history. Now many wonder if he used that same charm to get help pulling off a bold escape over the holiday weekend from a upscale suburban San Diego neighborhood where he was under house arrest. A manhunt has been launched to find Francis. He was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22.

