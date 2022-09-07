Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University are striking after their union and the school’s administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft Wednesday calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school’s Ypsilanti campus, about 35 miles southwest of Detroit. The union warned Tuesday night that a strike was expected. Eastern Michigan’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted 91% in favor of authorizing one by more than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty. The union says the administration is not bargaining in good faith. The school has said classes will be held as scheduled. Negotiations were expected to continue despite the strike.

