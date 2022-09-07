Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over July cyberattack

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania prime minister says the government has cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country’s embassy staff. Albania and the U.S. has blamed Tehran for a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Wednesday the government’s decision was formally delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Tirana in an official note. All embassy staff were ordered to leave Albania within 24 hours. A cyberattack on July 15 temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.

