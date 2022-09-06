US Rep: Sitcom with Danny DeVito as voice of Satan is ‘evil’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana congressman says an animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito as the voice of Satan is “clearly evil.” Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson wrote on Monday that he quickly turned off the TV to shield his 11-year-old when a trailer for “Little Demon” aired Sunday night during a college football game. According to the show’s website, the series is about a woman and her 13-year-old daughter who are trying to live normal lives even though Satan is the girl’s father and wants custody of her soul. DeVito voices Satan and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, plays Satan’s daughter. Johnson posted on Tuesday that more than 6 million people read his earlier post.

