Spain gives labor benefits to domestic cleaners, carers

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has passed a law that gives hundreds of thousands of domestic cleaners and carers the right to unemployment benefits and other job protection measures for the first time. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said the law would benefit more than 370,000 people, 95% of whom are women. She said the bill was intended to end a discrimination against workers whose jobs were totally undervalued. The law will take effect in October. House cleaners and carers had no social or labor protection and often worked up to 60 hours a week. They could also be fired without notice or justification.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.