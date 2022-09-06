Polish court to hear defamation case brought by Kaczynski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw is to hear a defamation case brought by Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, against a journalist who publicly alleges the leader of the country’s ruling party is gay. Kaczynski is demanding an apology and a retraction from journalist Jan Pinski. The case is to open before the District Court on Tuesday. It was not clear if Kaczynski would be present. Rumors that Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, is homosexual, have been circulating for years. They especially come in reaction to his and the government’s conservative and hostile approach to the LGBTQ community and refusal to allow same-sex marriage in Poland.

